The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered once in games with a spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Seattle has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.

Storm games have hit the over three out of times this season.

