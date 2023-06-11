The Washington Mystics (4-3) face the Seattle Storm (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ABC.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Mystics