On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.4%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (12.7%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .210 AVG .268 .252 OBP .316 .370 SLG .447 9 XBH 10 5 HR 5 13 RBI 20 44/5 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings