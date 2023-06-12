On Monday, A.J. Pollock (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .173.

In 33.3% of his games this season (12 of 36), Pollock has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in three games this year (8.3%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven home a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .120 AVG .229 .211 OBP .269 .280 SLG .375 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

