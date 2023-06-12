Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (31-33) and Miami Marlins (37-29) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-3) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last five games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

Seattle is 22-17 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 279 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule