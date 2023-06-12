The Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins will play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Luis Arraez among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +100. The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last five games with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have put together a 23-19 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.8% of those games).

Seattle has a 22-17 record (winning 56.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

In the 64 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-31-1).

The Mariners have gone 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 14-18 9-13 22-18 21-23 10-8

