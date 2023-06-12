Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ty France, Luis Arraez and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .283/.353/.429 so far this season.

France hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with six doubles and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 63 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.305/.440 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .397/.447/.485 slash line on the season.

Arraez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .475 with four doubles, a walk and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.346/.559 so far this year.

Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

