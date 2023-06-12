Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 5 on June 12, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+115)
- The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-182)
- The 25.5-point prop bet set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- He collects 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 2.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-105)
|6.5 (-118)
|3.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-143)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Monday's prop total.
- Gordon averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (+100)
|10.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-110)
- The 20.5-point prop total for Adebayo on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 20.4.
- Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-110)
|6.5 (+105)
|6.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+170)
- The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 3.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.