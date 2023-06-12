The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .248 with seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this season (42 of 64), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.5% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .210 AVG .283 .252 OBP .328 .370 SLG .480 9 XBH 11 5 HR 6 13 RBI 22 44/5 K/BB 42/7 1 SB 2

