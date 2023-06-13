The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .209.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 55 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .233 AVG .182 .269 OBP .314 .359 SLG .443 9 XBH 10 2 HR 6 13 RBI 13 25/5 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings