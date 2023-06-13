J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 145th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this year (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (41.9%), including nine multi-run games (14.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.288
|AVG
|.221
|.388
|OBP
|.328
|.394
|SLG
|.319
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/17
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.29 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
