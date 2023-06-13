Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (32-33) on Tuesday, June 13, when they match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+120). The matchup's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Mike Ford 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 4th

