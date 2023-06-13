Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has two home runs and a walk while batting .167.
- Ford has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Ford has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.176
|.000
|OBP
|.263
|.000
|SLG
|.529
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|2
|0/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Cabrera (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.