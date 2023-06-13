The Phoenix Mercury (2-5) welcome in the Seattle Storm (1-6) after Brittney Griner scored 29 points in the Mercury's 85-82 win over the Fever. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Storm vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Seattle has seen three of its games hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the worst team in the league in points scored (73.6 per game) and seventh in points conceded (83.6).

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.6 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (37.4 per game).

In 2023, the Storm are fourth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (14.3).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 32%.

In 2023 the Storm are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Seattle attempts 31.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Seattle's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.