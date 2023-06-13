The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

France enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

France has picked up a hit in 45 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

France has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this season (31 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .308 AVG .260 .396 OBP .307 .550 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 22 RBI 9 19/10 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

