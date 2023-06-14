As of June 18 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver went 6-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the NFL. On defense, it ranked seventh, allowing 320 yards per game.

Last season the Broncos won just one game on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +5000 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

