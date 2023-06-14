J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .275 AVG .221 .373 OBP .328 .376 SLG .319 7 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 29/17 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

