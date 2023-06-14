Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Luis Castillo on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+155). The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread. Seattle games have finished above the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 7.7 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 24 of the 43 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 9-1 (90%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Seattle has played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-31-1).

The Mariners have a 4-9-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-15 14-18 9-13 24-18 22-23 11-8

