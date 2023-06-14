The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez head into the final of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .386 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 296 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.210).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Castillo is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Castillo will try to extend a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Luis Severino 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Gerrit Cole

