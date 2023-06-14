Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (33-33), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (37-31) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, June 14. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +160 odds to upset. The over/under is 7 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 43 times and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 9-1 (90%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Marlins have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.