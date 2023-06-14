Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Marlins on June 14, 2023
Luis Arraez and Ty France are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Seattle Mariners meet at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (beginning at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (4-4) for his 14th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Castillo has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|5.0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .280/.350/.433 slash line so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .241/.301/.429 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .382/.431/.466 slash line so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 60 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .256/.348/.551 slash line on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.