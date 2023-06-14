Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the New York Mets-New York Yankees matchup at Citi Field on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Verlander has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 8 3.0 7 5 4 3 4 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 6.0 5 1 1 8 3 at Rockies May. 27 5.0 9 6 6 2 1 vs. Guardians May. 21 8.0 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Rays May. 16 5.0 8 6 6 3 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .213/.293/.415 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 27 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .286/.378/.429 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .252/.329/.424 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has put up 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .269/.345/.441 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

