On Wednesday, Mike Ford (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .273.

Ford has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 16.7% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 .600 AVG .176 .600 OBP .263 1.800 SLG .529 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 0/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings