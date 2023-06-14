On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has an RBI in 25 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .214 AVG .283 .259 OBP .328 .373 SLG .480 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 14 RBI 22 46/6 K/BB 42/7 1 SB 2

