Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 25 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.214
|AVG
|.283
|.259
|OBP
|.328
|.373
|SLG
|.480
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|46/6
|K/BB
|42/7
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.17 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
