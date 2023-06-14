Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with an OBP of .350, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

France has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with multiple hits 20 times (30.8%).

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (47.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .301 AVG .260 .392 OBP .307 .537 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 22 RBI 9 21/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings