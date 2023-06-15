The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Seattle Storm (1-6) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

The game has no line set.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Storm 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.5)

Las Vegas (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Storm vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, three of Seattle's games have gone over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are worst in the league offensively (73.6 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.6 points allowed).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.6) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are fifth in the WNBA in committing them (13.0 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.0). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.0%.

Defensively, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.1. And they are worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 39.3%.

Seattle attempts 31.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Seattle's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.5% are 2-pointers.

