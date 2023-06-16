The Bett1open is nearing the end in Berlin, Germany, as Elina Avanesyan plays in a quarterfinal versus Donna Vekic. Avanesyan's monyeline odds to win the tournament at LTTC Rot-Weiss are +2200.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bett1open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Avanesyan at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Avanesyan's Next Match

After beating Anna Blinkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, Avanesyan will meet Vekic in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.

Avanesyan is currently listed at +240 to win her next match versus Vekic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Avanesyan? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Avanesyan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Avanesyan defeated No. 44-ranked Blinkova, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Avanesyan is 22-13 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Avanesyan is 3-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Avanesyan has played 21.7 games per match. She won 53.7% of them.

Avanesyan, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 22.5 games per match.

Avanesyan, over the past 12 months, has won 56.9% of her service games and 48.5% of her return games.

On grass over the past year, Avanesyan has been victorious in 55.6% of her service games and 51.9% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.