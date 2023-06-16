A pair of hot hitters, Ty France and Luis Robert, will try to keep it going when the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+105). A 7.5-run total is set for this game.

Mariners vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-20).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Seattle has a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-32-1).

The Mariners have a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-16 14-18 9-13 24-19 22-24 11-8

