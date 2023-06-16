Ty France's Seattle Mariners (33-34) and Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (30-40) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 16 at T-Mobile Park. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win eight times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

