Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-34) against the Chicago White Sox (30-40) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

The Mariners have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 20-16 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 297 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Mariners Schedule