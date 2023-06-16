Mike Ford -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Ford has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 30.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 15.4% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 .429 AVG .176 .429 OBP .263 1.286 SLG .529 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings