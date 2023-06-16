The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .249 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 67), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 25 games this year (37.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .215 AVG .283 .259 OBP .328 .377 SLG .480 11 XBH 11 5 HR 6 14 RBI 22 46/6 K/BB 42/7 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings