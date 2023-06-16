Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .249 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 67), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 25 games this year (37.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.215
|AVG
|.283
|.259
|OBP
|.328
|.377
|SLG
|.480
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|46/6
|K/BB
|42/7
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (3-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
