Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- France has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.299
|AVG
|.260
|.388
|OBP
|.307
|.528
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|9
|22/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (3-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.03 ERA ranks 40th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
