Dylan Moore is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)

  • Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
  • Moore had a base hit in 38 of 93 games last year (40.9%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (8.6%).
  • He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 6.5%), going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Moore picked up an RBI in 16 of 93 games last season (17.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 33 of 93 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 37
.185 AVG .279
.307 OBP .442
.311 SLG .488
7 XBH 12
4 HR 2
13 RBI 11
45/15 K/BB 30/19
12 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito (5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
