Dylan Moore is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)

Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Moore had a base hit in 38 of 93 games last year (40.9%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (8.6%).

He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 6.5%), going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Moore picked up an RBI in 16 of 93 games last season (17.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 33 of 93 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 37 .185 AVG .279 .307 OBP .442 .311 SLG .488 7 XBH 12 4 HR 2 13 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 30/19 12 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)