Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 61 hits, batting .263 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.3% of his games this season (45 of 64), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 23 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.246
|AVG
|.280
|.315
|OBP
|.351
|.430
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|42/11
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.