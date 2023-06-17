Player props are available for Ty France and Luis Robert, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (4-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gilbert has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

The 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1 vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .282/.351/.431 on the season.

France will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 66 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.299/.425 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has 67 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.315/.531 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a .244/.326/.433 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.