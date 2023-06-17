The Seattle Mariners (34-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-41) clash on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (4-4) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4).

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.38 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (4-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in three innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.38, a 6.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gilbert has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.54, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.

Giolito is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Giolito will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 28th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th.

