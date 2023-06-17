After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .231.

Ford has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .333 AVG .176 .333 OBP .263 1.000 SLG .529 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings