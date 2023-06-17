The Seattle Storm (2-7) take on the Dallas Wings (5-5) on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at College Park Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Wings