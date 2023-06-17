The Dallas Wings (5-5) go head to head with the Seattle Storm (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Wings matchup.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-8) 164 -330 +275 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -400 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Storm have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • Seattle has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Wings games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total three out of times this season.

