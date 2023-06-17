On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 45 of 68 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.9%).

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (33.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .224 AVG .283 .266 OBP .328 .410 SLG .480 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 16 RBI 22 46/6 K/BB 42/7 1 SB 2

