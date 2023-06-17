Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 12, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI against the Marlins.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .233 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
  • In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
.231 AVG .235
.286 OBP .278
.513 SLG .324
7 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
