Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 12, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI against the Marlins.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .233 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Murphy has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.231
|AVG
|.235
|.286
|OBP
|.278
|.513
|SLG
|.324
|7
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
