J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .245 with 38 walks and 37 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 40 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven home a run in 15 games this year (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year (42.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .267 AVG .221 .376 OBP .328 .392 SLG .319 9 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 13 30/21 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings