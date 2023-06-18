Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 61 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .258 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 23 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.237
|AVG
|.280
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.415
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|44/11
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 65th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.