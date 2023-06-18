Sunday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 7 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.3% of those games.

In 39 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .127 AVG .175 .273 OBP .221 .145 SLG .206 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

