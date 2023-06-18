How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success Lance Lynn when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 76 total home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (303 total).
- The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.212).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- Miller is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Miller is trying to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his eight outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Cole Irvin
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Gibson
