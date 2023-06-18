The Seattle Mariners (34-35) and the Chicago White Sox (31-41) will go head to head on Sunday, June 18 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller starting for the Mariners and Lance Lynn taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have a 15-10 record (winning 60% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Mike Ford 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.