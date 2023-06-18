Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (34-35) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (31-41) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (4-3) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-7).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 25 (54.3%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 303 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule