Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 27 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.232
|AVG
|.283
|.277
|OBP
|.328
|.413
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|48/7
|K/BB
|42/7
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
