J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .242 with 39 walks and 39 runs scored.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 144th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (22.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (43.3%), including 10 multi-run games (14.9%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.221
|.372
|OBP
|.328
|.382
|SLG
|.319
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|32/22
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (7-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks ninth, 1.113 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd.
